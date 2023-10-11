SC Collegium reiterates its recommendation to transfer Justice Muralidaran of Manipur HC

Justice Muralidharan had requested the SC Collegium to transfer him to his parent High Court in Madras and if that was not feasible, for his retention at the High Court of Manipur.

03:50 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its earlier recommendation dated October 9 to transfer Justice M.V. Muralidaran of the Manipur High Court to Calcutta High Court for better administration of justice.

“We have considered the requests made by Mr Justice M.V. Muralidaran in his above communication. The Collegium does not find merit in the requests made by him. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation,” said the Collegium in a resolution uploaded on the apex court’s website on Wednesday.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said that it has consulted one of the judges of the apex court being conversant with the affairs of the Manipur High Court and also consulted the Chief Justice of the High Court at Calcutta in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

Justice Muralidaran has been functioning as Acting Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court after the office of the Chief Justice fell vacant in February 2023 consequent upon the elevation of Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar to the Supreme Court of India.

Recently, Attorney General R. Venkataramani submitted before the apex court that the file relating to appointment of Chief Justice of Manipur High Court has been cleared by the Centre and an official notification will be published very soon.

In July this year, the SC Collegium had recommended appointment of Justice Siddharth Mridul as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

