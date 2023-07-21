SC grants stay on ongoing proceedings in High Courts against ‘Adipurush’

The movie features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti portraying Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, the legendary hydra-headed demon king in the epic tale.

By ANI Published Date - 02:14 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed proceedings pending in various high courts against the makers of the film “Adipurush”, a movie based on the Hindu epic Ramayana.

On June 30, the Allahabad High Court directed the director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear on July 27.

It had told the Central government to constitute a five-member committee to give its view on the film as to whether it had hurt the feelings of the public. The High Court had also directed the government to review the decision to grant of certificate to the movie.

The High Court order had come on separate petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the movie Adipurush.

The movie, inspired by the revered Hindu epic Ramayana, faced heavy criticism post-release.

The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, the mythical hydra-headed demon king in the epic.