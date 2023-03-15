SCCL employee gets Rs 1 lakh cheque as fee reimbursement

SCCL General Manager handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as part of fee reimbursement to an employee Srilakshmi, whose son was studying in IIT Madras

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has introduced merit scholarship and fee reimbursement schemes to encourage talented childrens of its employees.

As many as 27 children studying in IITs and 9 in IIMs have benefited till now under the fee reimbursement scheme. Apart from this 150 childrens of the employees have benefited from merit scholarships since 2015.

On Wednesday, General Manager (Coordination) M Suresh handed over a cheque of Rs.1 lakh as part of fee reimbursement to an employee Srilakshmi, whose son was studying in IIT Madras.