SCCL notifies 177 vacancies of junior assistant grade-II posts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:20 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has invited applications from the eligible candidates for recruitment to 177 vacancies of junior assistant grade-II.

The applicants should have a bachelor degree in any discipline from a recognised university. A six-month certificate or diploma or degree course in Computer Applications /Information Technology from the institute recognised by Government is required for those who have not studied computer/information technology as one of the subjects in their bachelor degree. The maximum age should be 30 years as of January 1, 2022. However, five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST and BC candidates.

According to the notification issued by the SCCL, internal candidates wishing to apply for recruitment has to put in 190 musters in case of UG and 240 musters in case of surface in any calendar year after appointment. For internal candidates age is no bar.

The selection is based written examination which will be conducted in centres- Adilabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Kothagudem and Hyderabad on September 4 from 10 am to 12 noon. The allotment of the test center to the candidate is on first come first serve, based on test centre capacity available.

The test comprises 120 multiple choice questions carrying one mark each. Candidates are tested in English language (20 questions), general studies (15 questions), current affairs (20 questions), history, culture and heritage of India and Telangana (15 questions), arithmetic aptitude and logical reasoning (25 questions) and computer basics. Candidates should note that one-fourth mark will deducted for every wrong answer in the examination.

The last date to apply online on the website https://scclmines.com/ is July 10. Each applicant must pay Rs.100 towards online application processing fee and Rs.300 towards exam fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and employees of SCCL are exempted from payment of exam fee. However, they have to pay online application processing fee.