No plans to privatise SCCL: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 10:31 PM

New Delhi: The government has no plans to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited in Telangana and efforts will be made to further strengthen it, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

The coal mining company is jointly owned by the Telangana government and the union government, and its reserves stretch across 350 kilometres of the Pranahita-Godavari Valley of Telangana.

Reddy told the Lok Sabha that the government was not planning to privatise any coal mine.

During the Question Hour, the Minister also said there were no plans to privatise Singareni Collieries and the government was looking to strengthen it.

He was responding to Congress member Vamsi Krishna Gaddam, who said the company should not be privatised.