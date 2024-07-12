Telangana: Hindi in recruitment exams sparks widespread concerns

Barring a few selections from Telangana, majority of candidates recruited for different positions in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Telangana were from Hindi speaking States.

12 July 2024

Hyderabad: The issue of Hindi in the recruitment examinations recently conducted has again ignited widespread concerns.

This issue has been flagged by an entrepreneur Nayini Anurag Reddy in a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

In one such tweet, Reddy stated that out of 46 candidates appointed to junior secretariat accountant (JSA) positions for 23 EMRS in Telangana, 44 candidates are from Haryana and none from Telangana.

Reddy also pointed out that out of 478 teaching positions except for Telugu teachers there are hardly anyone from Telangana.

It was reasoned that mandatory qualifying in the Hindi language test was behind many South Indians failing to get selected in the recruitment.

As per the notification issued by the National Education Society for Tribal Students, candidates will also be tested in general English and Hindi as part of the language competency test for posts – principal, post graduate teacher (PGT), accountant, JSA and lab attendant.

In case of the PGT positions, the language competency test is qualifying in nature. The part I to V – general awareness, reasoning ability, ICT knowledge, teaching aptitude, and domain knowledge – will not be evaluated if candidates fail to qualify in the language competency test.

“Qualifying the Hindi Language Test is mandatory to become a teacher at Eklavya Model Residential School for all subjects. Can anyone explain the logic behind why a candidate from a non-Hindi speaking state aspiring to be a Physics teacher must qualify for the Hindi Language Test? Aren’t we losing the most potential Physics, Biology, Maths, Chemistry, History, Geography, etc. teachers from South India just because they do not know Hindi?”Reddy tweeted.

“While all of this is already a mess, there is a bigger issue at hand. Most of the roll numbers selected across the nation are very close to each other. There are many selected candidates from the same family with the same father’s name. Should we ignorantly call it a ‘coincidence’ and leave it? Ineligible candidates getting selected not only affects the eligible candidates but also thousands of tribal students whom these teachers will be teaching hereafter,” he posted.

Reddy made it clear that the tweet is not meant to incite a North vs South India conflict but rather to recognize and address a significant issue to protect the ‘Unity of India’.