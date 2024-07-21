Singareni recruitment test: 12,045 appear for 272 vacancies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 07:12 PM

Hyderabad: The computer based examination (CBE) conducted in 12 centers on July 20 and 21 for filling up 272 vacancies in Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) was successfully completed.

According to a release issued here on Sunday, a total of 18,665 people were issued hall tickets and of them 12,045 appeared for the exams. On July 20, 11,724 candidates were examined for the posts of Junior Estates Officer, Management Trainee (F&A), General Duty Medical Officer, Management Trainee Hydro-geologist, Management Trainee Civil, Junior Forest Officer, Management Trainee (IE) and Sub Overseer Trainee Civil in three shifts.

On Sunday, the examination was conducted for the posts of Management Trainee (Mining) and Management Trainee (Personnel) in two shifts, out of total 6931 candidates, 4972 (71.73 percent) candidates appeared for the examinations.

Company’s Chairman and Managing Director N Balram and Director (Personnel, Operations) NVK Srinivas visited the examination centres and oversaw the arrangements on Sunday.