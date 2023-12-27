SCCL trade union elections passes off peacefully, 94.20 percent polling recorded

Of the 39, 773 National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA) employees, 37, 468 employees cast vote in the elections and 94.20 percent polling was recorded at the end of the polling conducted by secret ballot under the supervision of the Central Labour Department.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:24 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Of the 39, 773 National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA) employees, 37, 468 employees cast vote in the elections and 94.20 percent polling was recorded at the end of the polling conducted by secret ballot under the supervision of the Central Labour Department.

Kothagudem: Polling for Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s (SCCL) recognised trade union elections has passed off peacefully in eleven areas of the company in the State on Wednesday.

The polling took place from 7 am to 5 pm in 84 polling booths in Kothagudem, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Khammam, Mulugu, Mancherial and Asifabad districts besides Hyderabad (corporate polling booth-5).

Of the 39, 773 National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA) employees, 37, 468 employees cast vote in the elections and 94.20 percent polling was recorded at the end of the polling conducted by secret ballot under the supervision of the Central Labour Department.

The first election for recognised trade union was held in Singareni on September 9, 1998 and lastly on October 5, 2017. This was the seventh time the election was conducted in the SCCL. A total of 13 unions were contesting the elections.

RDO level officers, tahsildars and police personnel were engaged by the respective district Collectors to ensure that the trade union elections were conducted smoothly. The counting of votes started at 7 pm and likely to continue until late night hours.

Counting centres were set up in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur, Ramagundam-I, Ramagundam-II, Ramagundam-III, Bhupalpally, Bellampalli, Mandamarri, Srirampur, Corporate Area Kothagudem and Corporate Area Hyderabad.

AITUC, INTUC and TBGKS were the main contenders in the elections. AITUC was elected as the recognised trade in 1998, 2001 and 2007, TBGKS was elected in 2012 and 2017 while INTUC was elected as recognised union once in 2003.