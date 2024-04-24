Two Intermediate students end life in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 06:03 PM

Mancherial: In two separate incidents, two Intermediate I year students died, allegedly by suicide, after being upset over the results that were announced on Wednesday.

In the first instance, Maidam Sathwik (18) from Achulapur village in Thandur mandal was found hanging after he failed in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

He was an Intermediate I year student of Pragathi Junior College, Bellampalli. He was the elder son of Narayana, a farmer, Thandur Sub-Inspector K Jagadish said

Gattika Tejaswhini (18) was found unconscious after she allegedly attempted to hang herself after failing in two mathematics papers at Doragaripalli village in Mancherial mandal. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. She was a student of Alphores Junior College in the town.

Her father Shankar has lodged a complaint with police, following which a case was registered, Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said.