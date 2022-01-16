Scholarships: Apply Now

JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship 2022-23

The JN Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indians who wish to pursue higher studies abroad. Candidates who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’- which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies for which they have received the J N Tata Endowment loan scholarship.

Candidates should be Indians, not older than 45 years as of 30th June 2022, and have completed at least one undergraduate degree or who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India. Candidates who are at the end of the 1st year and entering into the second year of their overseas studies (Fall 2022 – Spring 2023) are also eligible to apply. This is applicable only if the minimum duration of the course is 2 years and there is at least one full academic year remaining to complete at the time of award of the loan scholarship, normally by July of any calendar year. Candidates must have scored at least 60 per cent marks on average in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship up to Rs 10 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 21-03-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/JNT1

Covid Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship Program 2021

Covid Crisis (Jyoti Prakash) Support Scholarship program aims to support children who are left vulnerable and with very little or no financial support for their further education owing to a Covid-led crisis in their family.

Eligibility:Open for Indian students from Class 1 to Graduation. Those who have been through any of the following crisis situation – loss of parent(s)/earning family member since January 2020 or loss of job/employment of an earning family member, can apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 30,000 per year and mentorship benefits

Last Date to Apply: 31-01-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/CCSP1

ISI Kolkata SERB Research Associateship 2021

ISI Kolkata SERB Research Associateship 2021 is a research opportunity offered to Ph.D. degree holders.

Eligibility: The associateship is open for candidates who are 35 years of age and hold a Ph.D. degree (with a good academic record) degree in Computer Science/Engineering, Electronics/Electrical Engineering, Information Technology, or related areas, with good publications and good knowledge in Computer Programming.

Prizes & Rewards:Rs 47,000 per month

Last Date to Apply: 21-01-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/KCA3

Kriti Fellowship 2021

Kriti Fellowship 2021 is an initiative of The Hyphen in association with WeCare and Discovery Village to provide opportunities to young artists to create art for bringing meaningful change in society. Under this fellowship, 25 young artists under the age of 30 will be provided with mentorship, a grant of Rs 1 lakh each, and an opportunity to be a part of a museum-making.

Eligibility: Open for Indian individual artists under the age of 30.

Prizes & Rewards: Grant of Rs 1 lakh and mentorship benefits

Last Date to Apply: B31-01-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/KRF1

(Courtesy – buddy4study.com)