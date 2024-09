School Education department release DSC 2024 final key

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 September 2024, 08:37 PM

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Friday released the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2024 final key.

Candidates who appeared for the test for recruitment of teachers in the government and local body schools in the State can check the final key, along with the final response sheet, available on the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ISMS/.