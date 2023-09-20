Telangana: School Education department releases detailed schedule for Teacher Recruitment Tests

This time, the TRT will be in bilingual language with medium concerned and English as against earlier when the medium of the question paper was the same as the medium of the post opted by candidates.

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 07:49 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: A detailed schedule for the tests for recruitment to teacher posts in the government and local body schools has been released by the School Education department on Wednesday.

The department issued the District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for recruitment of 5,089 teacher vacancies – 1,739 School Assistants, 611 Language Pandits, 164 Physical Education Teachers and 2,575 SGTs in various government and local body schools.

The recruitment test will be conducted in the computer-based mode in Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Sangareddy districts.

Candidates can submit their order of preference of test centres in their application. However, assigning candidates to centres will depend on the capacity and availability of centres on that particular date.

The recruitment test for posts of SA, SGT and LP is for 100 marks, out of which 80 marks are for the written test and remaining 20 marks (20 per cent) weightage is given to scores secured by candidates in the TS Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), APTET or CTET. However, APTET scores obtained before June 2, 2014 will only be considered. In case of SA (physical education) and PET posts, only the written exam conducted for 100 marks will be considered for the recruitment.

Online registration has commenced on the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ on Wednesday with the last date for payment of application fee is October 20 and application can be submitted on or before October 21. The application fee is Rs.1,000.

TRT schedule:

SA (non-languages) and physical education (all media): November 20 and 21

SA (languages): November 22

Physical Education Teacher (all media): November 23

Language Pandits: November 24

Secondary Grade Teacher (all media): November 25 to 30