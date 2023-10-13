Hyderabad: DSC 2023 Teacher Recruitment exam postponed

Hyderabad: The District Selection Committee (DSC) 2023, a recruitment examination for teacher posts in the government and local body schools, scheduled to be held from November 20 to 30 stands postponed. The School Education department took this decision in view of the general elections scheduled in the State on November 30.

The fresh dates for conducting the recruitment examination will be announced in the due course, Director of School Education, A Sridevasena said on Friday.

Meanwhile, around 80,000 registrations have been received for the DSC. The last date to pay the registration fee of Rs.1,000 is October 20 and application can be submitted on the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ISMS/ up to October 21.

Further, the State government has permitted engineering graduates with allied subjects and BEd degree in concerned methodology to appear for the DSC examination for the posts of School Assistant – Mathematics and Physical Science.