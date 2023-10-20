DSC likely to be conducted in last week of January

Last date to pay application fee for the test extended to October 27.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:48 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: District Selection Committee (DSC), a test for recruitment of teachers for government and local body schools in the State, is likely to be conducted in the last week of January or first week of February 2024. The recruitment test which was scheduled to be held from November 20 to 30 was postponed in view of the Election Commission of India announcing the Assembly election schedule in the State. Since the State and district administration would be busily engaged in the conduct of the elections to be held on November 30, the School Education Department chose to postpone the DSC exam.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had to also reschedule the Group – II services recruitment examination to January 6 and 7 due to the announcement of the Assembly election schedule. “Tentatively, the DSC will be conducted in the last week of January or first week of February, 2024. Since teacher job aspirants will also be appearing for the Group – II recruitment test, enough gap will be ensured between two recruitment exams,” sources said.

The department had issued the DSC notification for recruitment of 5,089 teacher vacancies – 1,739 School Assistants, 611 Language Pandits, 164 Physical Education Teachers and 2,575 SGTs in various government and local body schools. Meanwhile, the School Education Department extended the last date to pay the application fee and registration for the DSC up to October 27 and 28 respectively.

Earlier, the last date for payment of fee and registration was October 20 and 21 respectively. Candidates can register by paying a fee of Rs 1,000 and submit the application on the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ISMS/.