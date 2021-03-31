School in Texas to be named after Indian-American trailblazer

Sonal Bhuchar was actively involved on the board of many nonprofit and local organisations

Houston: An elementary school in the US state of Texas will be named after an Indian-American trailblazer Sonal Bhucher so that her legacy in education and philanthropy continues for generations to come, according to a statement. The Fort Bend Independent School District (FBISD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved naming upcoming elementary school 53, after Sonal, who died of cancer complications at the age of 58 in 2019. The school will open in January 2023 in the Riverstone community.

Originally from Mumbai in India, Sonal was a professional physiotherapist and had her bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Bombay University. She immigrated to Houston in 1984 with her husband, Subodh Bhuchar. Sonal, a popular community activist and a leader, who always cared about the community, was elected to the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees for six years and served as the Board President for two years.

In 2015 Texas Governor Greg Abbot appointed Sonal to the One Star National Service Commission Board, that promotes volunteerism and oversees administration of the AmeriCorps programmes in the US state of Texas. While on the FBISD board, Sonal led several district initiatives, including the Student Leadership Programme, the Legislative Advocacy Programme, the Fort Bend Education Foundation’s Annual International Festival, WATCH— a lifestyle education programme—and scholarship opportunities.

Sonal, until her passing, was actively involved on the board of many nonprofit and local organisations, including Child Advocates of Fort Bend, the Literacy Council of Fort Bend, AccessHealth, Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and the Texas Medical Association Alliance, among others.