Schoolboy stabs another in Andhra Pradesh

The incident occurred right at the examination centre under the nose of school teachers, according to reports.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Rajahmundry: A schoolboy of ninth class stabbed his schoolmate with a knife in Rajanagaram high school of East Godavari district on Thursday.

The injured student is undergoing treatment in a private hospital here and is said to be out of danger.

The one who stabbed is at large and police are investigating.