Scindia orders probe after bodybuilder smokes cigarette on plane

By IANS Published: Updated On - 03:16 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

New Delhi: Union Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has ordered a probe into the incident of a person who, in violation of rules, smoked a cigarette inside an aircraft.

“Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour,” Scindia tweeted on Thursday in response to a post that shared the video. Sources say the passenger is a social media influencer.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the video is of a Spicejet flight from Dubai to New Delhi in January this year and appropriate action has been taken by the aviation security.

Earlier, a video of a person smoking inside the aircraft was shared by a Uttarakhand MLA Umesh Kumar.

Carrying matches or lighters on board aircraft is prohibited. Passengers have to undergo pre-boarding security checks before boarding the flights.

A lot of reactions have poured on Twitter in connection with the video of person smoking inside the aircraft. People demanded actions by the authorities including the aviation regulator DGCA. “Sir this is such brazenness and making a mockery of the whole aviation safety and regulations. I certainly hope this passenger gets banned,” said a person.