SCR announces special trains from Machilipatnam to SMVT Bengaluru, Secunderabad to Danapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 12:05 PM

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced two one-way special trains to cater to passengers on specific routes.

Train No. 07650 will run from Machilipatnam to SMVT Bengaluru, departing at 17:00 hrs on 04.09.2024 and arriving at 09:30 hrs the following day. This train will stop at Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, and Krishnarajapuram stations. It will offer First AC cum Second AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper class, and General second class coaches.

Train No. 07649 will operate from Secunderabad to Danapur, departing at 21:00 hrs on 04.09.2024 and arriving at 06:00 hrs the next day. This train will make stops at Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Sirpurkaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, and Ara stations. It will also feature First AC cum Second AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper class, and General second class coaches.