SCR announces stoppage of certain services at Uppal, Jammikunta stations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:08 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking work at Uppal and Jammikunta stations, the South Central Railway has announced that stoppage for certain train services at Uppal and Jammikunta stations has been eliminated.

Accordingly, the stoppage to be eliminated at Uppal Station include for Train No. 17011 Hyderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar Intercity Express and Train No. 17012 Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad Intercity Express, till July 9.

Similarly, the stoppage to be eliminated at Jammikunta Station include for Train No. 12772 Raipur – Secunderabad Express till July 12, Train No. 17012 Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad Intercity Express on July 11 and 12, Train No. 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Chennai Andaman Express on July 9, Train No. 16094 Lucknow – Chennai Central Express on July 11, Train No. 07198 Dadar – Kazipet Special on July 10, Train No. 17011 Hyderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar Intercity Express on July 11 and 12, Train No. 16093 Chennai Central – Lucknow Express on July 12, Train No.16031 Chennai – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Andaman Express on July 13 and Train No. 07195 Kazipet – Dadar Special on July 13.