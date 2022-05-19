SCR bags five National Performance Efficiency Shields

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:17 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has bagged five All India Performance Efficiency Shields and attained national recognition for demonstrating exemplary performance in various spheres of activity during the previous year.

The shields will be presented by Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Ministers of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve and Darshana Jardosh, at function to be held at Bhubaneswar on May 28.

SCR will receive five national performance efficiency shields viz., Security Shield, Comprehensive Heath Care Shield (jointly with West Central Railway), Civil Engineering Shield (jointly with Western and Central Railways), Stores Shield (jointly with Western Railways) and Civil Engineering Construction Shield (jointly with North Western Railways).

SCR General Manager (In-charge), Arun Kumar Jain, congratulated the team of officials and staff for their contribution which led to SCR obtaining five All India Performance Efficiency Shields and advised the team to focus on new areas and innovations to further enhance the performance across the zone.