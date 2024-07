Secunderabad – Tirupati Express Rescheduled

Secunderabad - Tirupati Express is delayed by 2hrs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 03:56 PM

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has rescheduled Train No. 12732 Secunderabad – Tirupati Express scheduled to depart Secunderabad at 4.15 pm on Saturday will now depart at 6.15 pm on the same day.