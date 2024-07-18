Train Travellers Association requests completion of projects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 07:29 PM

Hyderabad: Ahead of the annual union general budget, the Suburban Train and Bus Travellers Association requested MPs from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to use their good offices with Railway Minister, Ashiwini Vaishnaw to consider the demands pertaining to the South Central Railway (SCR).

“There are many proposals pending since decades like RUB/ ROB at Bolarum, Malkajgiri, Neredmet to eliminate Level Crossing gates. New proposals like construction of new MMTS stations at Anandbagh and Mangapuram ie Loyola College where residents and students are demanding stations on by-pass line Cherlapalli – Sanath nagar section are pending,” said the association’s General Secretary Noor Mohammed.

The association requested railway authorities to inaugurate the Cherlapalli railway station and lay foundation stones for RUBS/ROBs and for new stations at the earliest for the convenience of the people of twin cities.