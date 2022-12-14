SCR bags six awards at national level

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

These awards are declared for the best energy management practices during the year 2022.

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) was presented with six National Energy Conservation Awards for the year 2022. President Droupadi Murmu presented these awards at a function held by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the aegis of Ministry of Power, Government of India at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

These awards are declared for the best energy management practices during the year 2022. The SCR received the first and second prize for Energy Conservation Measures in Railway Stations category.

Awards won by SCR:

– Transport category / Railway stations sector:

* Kacheguda Railway Station won the first prize

* Guntakal Railway station won the second prize

* Rajahmundry Railway station won the certificate of merit

* Tenali Railway station won the certificate of merit

– Buildings Category / Government buildings sector:

* Railway Hospital / Guntakal won the certificate of merit.

* Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC), Vijayawada won the certificate of merit.