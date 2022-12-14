President Murmu to visit Ramappa, Bhadrachalam temples on Dec 28

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the UNESCO world heritage site Ramappa temple at Palampet in Mulugu on December 28 during her tour of Telangana from December 26 to 30.

File Photo

As a part of the tour, she is scheduled to visit the historic Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district as well before heading to the Ramappa Temple the same day.

The President is also slated to launch the National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) of the union Ministry of Tourism besides virtual inauguration of the wide-plate mill plant of Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) on the day, officials said.