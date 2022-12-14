TSREDCO wins national Certificate of Merit award

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:45 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), which is the state nodal & designated agency for renewable energy has received the prestigious Certificate of Merit award among the states in Group 2 category.

TSREDCO Chairman Y Sathish Reddy and Vice Chairman and Managing Director Janaiah received the award from Union Power Minister RK Singh at the 32nd National Energy Conservation Week in New Delhi.

Sathish Reddy said, It was possible to grab the award only because of various programs being undertaken and effectively implemented by Telangana State in energy conservation. He stated that it was possible only because of continuous support from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the State government.

He said that keeping in view of sustainable future, many programmes were being undertaken to reduce the usage of carbon emissions. He added that Telangana has achieved the honor of being the first state in the country to include the Energy Conservation Building Code in the Municipal Act. Steps were being taken from the building construction stage to reduce electricity consumption, he stated.

He said that farmers were also being encouraged to install star rated motors in place of substandard motors in the agricultural sector to avoid high consumption of electricity. Also, lights and fans that consume a lot of electricity have been removed in most of the government owned properties such as government hospitals, post offices, police stations, schools etc and are now replaced with LED lights and fans that work with less electricity, he explained.

Smart LED street lighting program was underway across all the villages in the state, he said.

Sathish Reddy said that the Telangana State Government also recognizes and gives awards each year orangised by TSREDCO to various companies who effectively have excelled in the regards of energy conservation which will further motivate them to work better.

Sathish Reddy said that this award has given the whole team and the organisation a lot of enthusiasm to take up more programs in the coming days.