SCR braces for monsoon challenge

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has initiated an action plan to tackle any monsoon-related issues and ensure the safety of the railway passengers. The action plan has been devised with inputs from different multi-disciplinary teams involved in operations and infrastructure maintenance and will be implemented across all the divisions in SCR’s jurisdiction.

Identifying vulnerable locations, including bridges, needing special attention, SCR will have regular patrolling in the locations in addition to stationary watchmen. Additionally, the divisional railway officials are interacting with state authorities to keep a watch on bridges connected to dams and reservoirs. A total of 12 water level monitoring devices have also been installed at the identified bridges to have continuous data of the water level.

Around 1,900 tanks have been identified to potentially affect the railways in this season. Railway officials and state government authorities are liaising on this as well.

SCR has also put in place a system with respective meteorological departments for receiving weather warnings, to ensure field officials have prompt information and 30 anemometers have also been installed on station buildings close to bridges to warn about wind speed.

The SCR General Manager, Gajanan Mallya, instructed officials to be extra cautious during this period to tackle any kind of situation. He also instructed officials to implement safety precautions strictly.

