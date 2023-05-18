SCR cancels 17 trains, reschedules 5 trains on May 21

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: To facilitate construction works of Cherlapally coaching terminal between Ghatkesar – Cherlapally railway stations in Secunderabad division, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 17 trains scheduled on May 21.

The cancelled trains include Secunderabad- Warangal, Hyderabad – Kazipet, Kacheguda – Miryalaguda, Secunderabad – Repalle, Hyderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Secunderabad – Guntur and Secunderabad – Sirpur Khaghaznagar

Rescheduled trains:

Five trains including Howrah – Secunderabad, Trivendrum – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Manmad which were scheduled to run on May 20 and 21 were rescheduled to run late.