SCR cancels 17 trains, reschedules 5 trains on May 21

Hyderabad: To facilitate construction works of Cherlapally coaching terminal between Ghatkesar – Cherlapally railway stations in Secunderabad division, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 17 trains scheduled on May 21.
The cancelled trains include Secunderabad- Warangal, Hyderabad – Kazipet, Kacheguda – Miryalaguda, Secunderabad – Repalle, Hyderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Secunderabad – Guntur and Secunderabad – Sirpur Khaghaznagar
Rescheduled trains:
Five trains including Howrah – Secunderabad, Trivendrum – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Manmad which were scheduled to run on May 20 and 21 were rescheduled to run late.