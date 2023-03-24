SCR generates over Rs 5,000 crore passenger revenue

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:14 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) achieved a major milestone by surpassing Rs. 5,000 crore in Originating Passenger Revenue for the first time in history.

The zone earned a revenue of Rs.5,000.81 crore in Originating Passenger Revenue, which is Rs.881.37 crore more than the previous best earnings registered in 2019-20. Officials said the revenue was 21 per cent higher than the previous year, i.e. Rs 4,119.44 crores.

The SCR has been reviewing the passenger trends on continuous basis since the introduction of express and passenger trains post Covid lockdown.

SCR was amongst the first zones across Indian Railway in re-introducing 100 per cent Mail Express trains in its jurisdiction.

According to the SCR officials, keeping in view the continuous demand in some trains, the zone has permanently augmented 200 coaches in various express trains resulting in greater patronage for these trains. In addition, to meet the seasonal demand of the passengers, 200 additional coaches have also been temporarily augmented during the current year.

In fact, 10,539 coaches have been attached to express trains on day-to-day basis to clear waitlisted passengers, due to which 9,83,559 passengers got confirmed berths resulting in additional earnings of Rs.81.28 crore to the railway.

Similarly, to meet the additional demand of the passengers during festive and holiday seasons, 3,543 special trains were operated for Dasara, Diwali, Sabarimala, Christmas, New Year, Sankranti and Holi, in which 30.42 lakh passengers were carried safely to their destinations, resulting in additional earnings of Rs.219.80 crore.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said efficient coordination between various departments and effective utilization of available resources which has resulted the zone in achieving the best performance.