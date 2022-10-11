SCR cancels trains due to non-interlocking works

(Representational image) Due to the non-interlocking works between Gajjela Konda and Tarlupadu section of Guntur division, the South Central Railway (SCR) has either fully cancelled or partially cancelled certain trains.

Accordingly, train between Guntur-Dhone (17228) stands cancelled between October 12 to 19, Dhone – Guntur (17227) cancelled between October 13 to 20, Guntur – Kacheguda (17251) and Kacheguda-Guntur (17252) stands cancelled between October 17 to 18.

Likewise, Repalle – Markapur (07889) and Markapur Road – Guntur (07890) trains were partially cancelled between October 13 to 19.

The SCR requested citizens to make note of the changes and plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience.