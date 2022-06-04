SCR cautions aspirants from falling prey to job fraudsters

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday urged the job aspirants to be cautious and not fall prey to fraudsters deceiving in the name of job opportunities in Railways.

SCR General Manager (In-charge), Arun Kumar Jain in a caution issued today, said that instances of fraudsters deceiving innocent job aspirants by promising jobs in different offices of Indian Railways have come to their notice. He reiterated that jobs in railways are offered only on passing examinations which are conducted by RRB and RRC after well-publicized notifications.

All aspirants to railway jobs were cautioned against the criminals who might lure them with false promises in exchange for money. All relevant information was available on RRB/ RRC/SCR websites which could be accessed from time to time for genuine information, Jain said.

He also made clear that there was no role of any middlemen in recruitment and there was no such direct entry or shortcut for getting any Railway job. The SCR advisory added, “all the appointments in Railways are done in a transparent manner through examinations conducted by RRB/RRC only.”

