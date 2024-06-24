SCR extends run of special trains to clear passenger rush

The South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of certain special trains between various destinations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 09:24 PM

Hyderabad: To clear passenger rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of certain special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, the Hyderabad – Narsapur (07631) service was extended between July 6 and September 28; Narsapur – Hyderabad (07632) service was extended between July 7 and September 29; Tirupati – Secunderabad (07481) service was extended between July 7 and September 29 and Secunderabad – Tirupati (07482) service was extended between July 8 and September 30.

SCR GM holds safety review meet

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations across the zone on Monday.

While reviewing the operations, he instructed officials to strictly adhere to safety procedures to ensure the safe running of the trains.

He advised that regular counselling sessions along with practical demonstration of safe working practices should be arranged for field level staff like loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, points-men, Station masters and other staff members.

The General Manager further discussed safety action plan and instructed the officials to ensure the safety measures while executing the works related to track maintenance.

He also reviewed the stock position of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers over the zone and he instructed the officials to ensure the sufficient stocks of all fire safety equipment.