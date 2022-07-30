SCR GM inspects Charlapalli Satellite terminal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:53 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager (in-charge), Arun Kumar Jain inspected the Charlapalli Satellite terminal and reviewed the progress of infrastructural works.

Accompanied by senior officials, he conducted an extensive inspection of the on-going works at Charlapalli station which is being developed as a new and alternate coaching terminal for twin cities.

The satellite terminal will ease the congestion at the existing three terminals i.e., Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations in addition to facilitating new train services, a press release said.

Ministry of Railways has approved development of Charlapalli Railway station with an allocation of Rs. 70 crore in the 2022-23 Budget. As part of the development, several works are in progress including widening of existing island platform, new platform along with new line for MMTS trains, two Cover over Platforms (COP) on new platforms and one COP on existing platform, extension of Foot over Bridge for new high level platforms, among others.

The General Manager appreciated the team and instructed them to further speed up the works. During the inspection he was accompanied by R. Dhananjayulu, Principal Chief Operations Manager, J.K Jain, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Amit Goel, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) Manager, and AK. Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad Division and other senior officials.