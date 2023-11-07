SCR issues travel advisory ahead of Diwali

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: In view of the coming Diwali festivities, the South Central Railway (SCR) has advised rail passengers not to carry inflammable or explosive material or fire crackers in trains endangering the safety of passengers and railway assets.

Carrying inflammable and explosive articles in train is a punishable offence under section 164 & 165 of the Railway Act 1989, with a fine up to Rs.1000 or three years imprisonment or both, a press release said.

SCR authorities requested rail passengers that in case they notice fire crackers or any other suspicious and inflammable material found in trains or at stations, they should immediately inform the nearest railway staff or call on the Security Helpline-139 so as to enable them to initiate necessary action.

“To prevent the carrying of fire crackers and inflammable articles, Railway Protection Force has formed special teams and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) at all important stations to keep a watch on defaulting passengers and parcel carrying persons duly utilising the services of sniffer dogs and plain cloth staff,” said a railway official.

The surveillance cameras network monitoring has also been intensified by deploying trained and skilled staff to keep watch on suspected persons round-the-clock, the official added.