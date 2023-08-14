South Central Railway holds review meeting on safety of train operations

SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain laid emphasis on night inspections and instructed the officers to carry out night time inspections in all sections on a regular basis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: A review meeting on safety of train operations across the zone was held by South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Monday.

The General Manager held a detailed review on safety of train operations in the zone and reiterated that top priority should be given to safety and care should be taken to avoid shortcut methods, which could cause unsafe conditions in train movement.

He laid emphasis on night inspections and instructed the officers to carry out night time inspections in all sections on a regular basis.

He further advised officials to create a system to monitor compliance of safety requirements especially at goods sheds and sidings subsequent to the inspections.

Arun Kumar Jain also reviewed the status of refresher courses to the safety category employees and quality of training being imparted.

Divisional Railway Managers of all the six divisions i.e., Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded divisions participated through video conference.