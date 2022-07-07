SCR operates special trains for Tirupati pilgrims

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:38 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) is operating special trains between Hyderabad – Tirupati – Hyderabad.

Train No. 07569 Hyderabad – Tirupati will depart at 6.50 pm on July 8 and arrive the next day at 7 am while Train No. 07570 Tirupati – Hyderabad will depart at 9 pm on July 9 and arrive the next day at 9 am.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions. These trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches, according to a press release issued here on Thursday by the SCR.