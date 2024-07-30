| Scr To Operate Divya Dakshin Yatra With Jyotirlinga Shravan Masam Tour In August

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 11:38 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Enthused by the positive response from the citizens, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have come up with another trip of Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga – Shravan Masam tour.

The train will commence its journey from Secunderabad Railway Station on August 4 and will cover important tourist places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials said the 8 nights / 9 days trip avoids the difficulties involved in individual planning and making arrangements like trains, accommodation, food etc. The package includes travel facilities, accommodation, catering arrangements including meals, services of professional and friendly tour escorts, security on train, travel insurance travel assistance.

Bookings can be done on IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com or counter bookings by contacting -Secunderabad: 040-27702407 or 9701360701 or 9281495845 or 9281495843 or 8287932228 or 8287932229.

Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga – Shravan Masam:

• Itinerary: Secunderabad- Tiruvannamalai [Arunachalam]- Rameswaram-Madurai- Kanyakumari – Trivandrum-Trichy-Thanjavur – Secunderabad.

• Date – Departure at 12pm on August 4 from Secunderabad railway station.

• Duration – 8 Nights/9 Days

• Boarding / deboarding Stations – Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta.

• Cost Per Head (Including GST)

– Economy Category (SL): Rs. 14,250

– Standard Category (3AC): Rs. 21,900

-Comfort Category (2AC): Rs. 28,450