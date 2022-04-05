SCR to run 6 weekly special trains between Secunderabad-Madurai in April

Published Date - 03:42 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer, South Central Railway (SCR) will run six weekly special trains between Secunderabad and Madurai.

In a press release on Tuesday, SCR said train number 07191 Secunderabad-Madurai special train will depart at 9.25 pm at Secunderabad station on April 11, 18 and 25(Mondays) and arrive at Madurai at 8.45 pm the next day.

The special train from Madurai to Secunderabad numbered 01792 will leave from Madurai at 5.30 am on April 13, 20 and 27 (Wednesdays) to arrive at Secunderabad the next day at 7.25 am.

These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur Junction, Tenali Junction, Bapatla, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur Junction, Renigunta Junction, Tirupati, Chittor, Katpadi Junction, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram Junction, Vridhachalam Junction, Srirangam, Tiruchchirappalli and Dindigul Junction stations, in both the directions.

