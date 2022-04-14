SCR to run one way special train between Tirupati-Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: A one-way special train between Tirupati-Secunderabad will be run by the South Central Railway (SCR) on April 17 to clear the extra rush during holidays.

According to a press release, Train No.02763 Tirupati – Secunderabad one way special will depart at 5 pm on April 17 and arrive at 5.45 am the next day. Enroute, the train will stop at Renigunta, Sri Kalahasti, Venkatagiri, Gudur jn, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet jn and Jangaon stations. This special train consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches.