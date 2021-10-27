SCR to run special trains between Hyderabad-Gorakhpur

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, special trains are being operated as Hyderabad–Gorakhpur Superfast Chhat Special Train.



According to a press release issued by the South Central Railway (SCR), Train No 02575 Hyderabad–Gorakhpur special train will depart at 9.05 pm on Friday (November 5) and arrive at 6.30 am on Sunday. In the return direction, Train No 02576 Gorakhpur–Hyderabad will depart at 8.30 am on Sunday (November 7) and arrive at 3.20 pm on Monday.



These special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier and Sleeper Class Coaches and will be fully reserved service, the press release added.

