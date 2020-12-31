SCR to run special trains between Vizag and Lingampalli from Jan 9

Train No. 02831 Visakhapatnam – Lingampalli festival special train will be operated from January 9 to 31, which will depart Visakhapatnam at 6.20 am and arrive Lingampalli at 7.40 pm on the same day.

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway will run special trains between Visakhapatnam and Lingampalli and will be fully reserved for passengers.

Train No. 02831 Visakhapatnam – Lingampalli festival special train will be operated from January 9 to 31, which will depart Visakhapatnam at 6.20 am and arrive Lingampalli at 7.40 pm on the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 02832 Lingampalli – Visakhapatnam festival special train will depart Lingampalli from January 10 to February 1, at 6.15 am and arrive Visakhapatnam at 7.45 am on the same day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Elamanchili, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Nuzividu, Vijayawada, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikude, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Ramannapet, Secunderabad and Begumpet in both the directions.

