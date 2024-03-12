Mancherial: Scribe assaulted in Chennur; Congress hand suspected

12 March 2024

Mancherial: A scribe working with a vernacular newspaper was assaulted by unknown persons for allegedly exposing shady deals by some Congress leaders in Chennur on Monday.

Venkatesh of Praja Jyothi newspaper received injuries on his face when some unidentified persons attacked him with a sharp object around 10 pm on Monday. In a video released by him, Venkatesh accused a Congress leader from Chennur and his followers of being behind the attack, which he said was prompted by his report on an alleged nexus between Congress leaders and an accused in a PDS smuggling case.

Former Chennur MLA Balka Suman condemned the incident and requested the DGP to take action against the culprits.