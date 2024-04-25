Two girls from Mancherial shine in Intermediate second year results

Sanawar Shifa Ali, a student of Alphores Junior College secured the first rank in the erstwhile Adilabad district, while Ramaneela belonging to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya-Chennur got the fourth rank

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 06:52 PM

(L-R) Ramaneela, Sanawar Shifa Ali

Mancherial: Two girls from the district shined in the Intermediate II year examinations, results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Sanawar Shifa Ali, a student of Alphores Junior College in Mancherial town secured the first rank in the erstwhile Adilabad district by scoring 991 marks out of 1,000 in mathematics, physics and chemistry stream. The daughter of a head constable and teacher with Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Residential College, Shifa Ali schooled at Trinity High School in the town. She attributed her success to encouragement and support of her teachers and parents. She said that she could secure the rank by focusing on revision of subjects and deeply understanding topics.

Ramaneela belonging to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya-Chennur got the fourth rank by scoring 981 marks in the Intermediate II year MPC stream. Her father Pullaiah is a farmer, while mother Padma is a homemaker. She stated that the quality of education provided at the school played a vital role in her accomplishment.