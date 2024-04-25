Intermediate student found hanging in Mancherial

25 April 2024

Mancherial: An intermediate first year student was found hanging allegedly after failing in a subject of the course at Subhashnagar in Srirampur on Thursday.

Srirampur Sub-Inspector M Santosh said that Nunswath Aravind (17), a student of a private junior college resorted to the drastic step when everyone was asleep. He was disheartened to fail in a mathematics paper. The son of an auto driver, Aravind was seen gloomy after learning the result of the course.

On Wednesday, two Intermediate I year students Maidam Sathwik (18) from Achulapur village in Thandur mandal and Gattika Tejaswhini (18) ended their lives by hanging after the results were announced.