Scribe held for extortion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:36 am

Hyderabad: The Balapur police on Wednesday arrested a reporter on charges of cheating, threatening and extortion. The arrested was identified as Salam Bin Abdulrab Yafai, alias Salam Yafai (33), a resident of Errakunta in Balapur.

According to police, Yafai had earlier worked for a web news channel for nearly six years and was fired a few months ago on charges of extortion. Later, he had set up his own web news channel named as ‘Ya-5 News’ and continued to blackmail people and extort money.

A month ago, he approached two persons — Ali Bin Khalifa and Mohd Bin Suleman, both realtors and demanded money by threatening to telecast fake news portraying them as land grabbers. “Fearing that their reputation could be affected by such fake stories, the duo paid him nearly Rs 2 lakh. But he continued to threaten and demanded more money, after which they lodged a complaint with the Balapur police, who booked a case and arrested Yafai.

