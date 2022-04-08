| Searching For Jobs Deet Is Here To Help 6

Searching for jobs? DEET is here to help

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:10 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is here to help you. DEET is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and more career advice every day.

Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Jobseekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Now that you are ready to apply for a job, Do you have your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key. With Workruit Resume Builder you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes.

All you have to do is 1. Register 2. Choose a resume template 3. Add your details to the resume 4. Download & share your resume.

It is that easy. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduates or degree

Hindi & English – Fluency must

Bike & Licence – Must

Salary Range: 18,000- 27,000

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Accura networks marketing Pvt. Ltd

Title: service technician

Minimum Qualification: not required

Salary: 11,000 above plus incentives

Experience: not required

Skills required: Non

Location: West Marredpally, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Malakpet, Panjagutta, Kondapur

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job Description: Support Organization in Recruitment, Onboarding, Induction, etc.

Managing Attendance, Statutory Compliance & Mediclaim”s

Preparing & Updating Mis reports related to HR Activities

Responsible for Employee Employment & Employee Relation Activities

Number of vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942

Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Position: Home Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th pass

Age Limit: Below 32Years

Experience: Min 6 Months to 3 Years in Direct Sales.

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact:-8688496425

Ark Finserv

Position: Telecallers 50

Qualification:Minimum Intermediate

Salary: Best in industry

Skills: Minimum knowledge of systems

Communication skills: Telugu, English, and manageable Hindi

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking Recovery, all types of recovery, Outbound process

Contact: 9493083018

Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd

Position: CSR/CSAs

Work Experience: Freshers (or) 0 to 6 months in any retail

Job Locations: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC & above (Female & Male both can apply)

Salary : Around 11,000 take home salary with attendance bonus, ESI and PF will be different

Vacancies: 10

Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com

Kalyani Motors Maruti Suzuki Arena

Position: Sales Executive

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: 14,000-17,000 petrol allowance, Incentives

Qualification: 10th and above (Candidates should have two-wheeler and DL)

Location: Yelahanka, KR Puram, Brookfield, Kalyanagar and Horamavu

Number of vacancies: 5

Contact: 9845066501

LOT Mobiles

Position: CCTV Executive

Experience: 0-6 months

Location: Lot Tower, D No:1-98/8/5/A, Image Gardens Lane, Madhapur, Hyderabad – 500081

Qualification: Intermediate And Above

No. Of Vacancies: 3

Contact: 7330624555

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 13,000/Month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Care Executive

Looking for voice and non-voice process

Qualification: Class 12 or any Degree

Salary: 15,000/month and Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact Number: 8978707207

eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers/Experience

Salary: 12,000-20,000/Month

Location: Punjagutta

Contact Number: 8886660788

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise, Hyderabad

Number of Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10,000 to 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise, Hyderabad

Number of Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 Years (minimum 6 months -1 year preferably from Real Estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor”s degree in any field

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge of Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.

Location: Hyderabad

No. Of Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer

Experience: 2 Years (minimum 6 months -1 year preferably from Real Estate – experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails.)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation

Location: Hyderabad

No. Of Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Front Office Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: As per the last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Good communication and good professional etiquette

Location: Hyderabad

No. Of Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Nagarjuna Consultancy

Position: Gynaecologist

Location: Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Kakinada, Samarlakota, West Godavari, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh

Experience: 0-10Yrs

Qualification: MBBS and MD/MS/DGO/DNB (ObG).

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 9032107007

Email ID: leodrjobs@gmail.com

Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecallers (Only Female)

Experience: 0-3 Years

Salary: 11,000-20,000/Month

Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English

Height : Above 5”4

Location: Kothapet

Contact: 6309700978

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age : 23-24yrs

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Interested candidates kindly contact 8639244807

G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Jeedimetla , Suraram

Requirements: Age 18 to 39 yrs

Height 5”5 inches minimum

Weight 60 kg

Good eye sight

No skin Diseases

Contact Person: Vijay Kumar

Contact Number: 9100984926

The Thickshake Factory

Position: Accounts Executive

Experience: 2-4 yrs in accounting

Salary: up to 3L Per Annum

Qualification: Bachelors degree in business or accounting preferred

No. Of Vacancies: 2

Location: Balnagar, Hyderabad

Contact: 73373 32022

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

