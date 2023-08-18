500 mw ISTS connected SECI wind power project to come up in Telangana

Solar Energy Corporation of India will be setting up an Inter State Transmission System Projects connected wind power projects in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh with a total capacity of 1300 MW.

Of the combined capacity of 1300 mw, 500 mw will be distributed across Nizamabad, Rangareddy and Medak substations in Telangana, 300 mw will be allocated to Karur substation in Tamil Nadu and in Madhya Pradesh 500 mw will be distributed among the Neemuch, Mandsaur and Pachora substations.

Under this initiative, Wind Power Developers (WPDs) will undertake the establishment of ISTS-connected Wind Power Projects to supply renewable energy to SECI. These projects will operate under a build-own-operate (BOO) framework.

The SECI has recently released the Request for Selection (RfS) for Tranche XV Wind Power Projects. The bid submission deadline has been set for September 20 and it will be opened on September 25. The SECI will enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders selected based on this RfS for purchase of wind power for a period of 25 years.

Currently, Telangana’s total installed capacity from wind power is 128 megawatts (MW) including 100 MW from Pargi windmills and 28 MW from windmills on the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway near Zaheerabad.

The commercially exploitable potential of wind energy in India is estimated to be more than 200 gigawatt (GW). India currently has a total renewable energy capacity of 168.96 GW (as on 28th February 2023) with about 82 GW at various stages of implementation and about 41 GW under tendering stage. This includes 64.38 GW Solar Power, 51.79 GW Hydro Power, 42.02 GW Wind Power and 10.77 GW Bio Power.

Total Capacity: 1300 mw

Tamil Nadu: 300 mw

Telangana : 500 mw

Madhya Pradesh: 500 mw

Installed Wind Capacity in Different States:

*Tamil Nadu: 10 GW

* Gujarat: 9.9 GW

* Karnataka: 5.2 MW

*Maharashtra: 5.2 MW

*Rajasthan: 5.1 GW

*Andhra Pradesh: 4 GW

*Madhya Pradesh: 2.8 GW

