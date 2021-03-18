Second Covid wave is serious, warn Telangana health officials

Health officials say following Covid appropriate behaviour is only way to prevent spread of virus again

By | Published: 12:05 am 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Amid concerns over emerging second wave of Covid-19 infections, especially in tier II and tier III urban centres across the country, senior public health officials in Hyderabad have urged people to ensure they follow Covid appropriate behaviour, which is the only way to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus again in Telangana.

While the Public Health wing has strengthened its surveillance in districts that share borders with Maharashtra, Chattisgarh and Karnataka, senior doctors have urged the community to do its bit and ensure there is extensive use of masks, hand hygiene and avoiding public gatherings.

“People who have to venture out of their homes for work, must ensure they wear masks and follow measures like maintaining hand hygiene. It is better to avoid mass gatherings at this point of time. The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus depends a lot on the behaviour of the general public towards it,” says Director of Public Health, Telangana, Dr G Srinivasa Rao.

Senior health officials have acknowledged that the Covid pandemic has not gone anywhere, as positive cases start to rise across districts in Telangana. Doctors pointed out that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could have become more virulent in its new form, a major reason why fresh cases have started to get reported across the State.

“In this context, it is everyone’s duty to wear a mask properly and do best to avoid mass gatherings. We have to acknowledge that in the last few months, there has been a laxity in wearing masks and observing hand hygiene on the part of general public. That’s why we are witnessing Covid clusters. I urge general public to start taking the SARS-CoV-2 virus seriously and take precautions,” Superintendent at Gandhi Hospital Dr M Raja Rao, pointed out.

Important points for Covid appropriate behaviour

1. Greet without physical contact

2. Maintain at least six feet distance

3. Wear reusable face cover or mask

4. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

5. Maintain respiratory hygiene

6. Wash hands frequently

7. Avoid spitting chewed khaini, tobacco etc

8. Clean and disinfect touched surfaces

9. Avoid unnecessary travel

10. Discourage crowd

11. Avoid circulating unverified social media posts or negative info

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .