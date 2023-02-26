Second phase of subsidised sheep units distribution after Ugadi: Harish Rao

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government would start distributing the second phase of subsidised sheep units after the Ugadi festival for the benefit of the shepherd community in the State.

Addressing the Sangareddy district Kuruma community meeting in here on Sunday, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had won praise for his work for the welfare of the Kuruma community in the State. The State government had spent a record Rs.11,000 crore on subsidised sheep units distribution in Telangana, he said, pointing out that the government had increased the cost of each sheep unit according to the increased prices of sheep to launch the second phase.

Saying that their effort won the praise of shepherds across the nation, he said former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader HM Revanna made a personal visit to the Chief Minister to felicitate him for his work. National Convenor of Shepherd India International (SII) Revanna also attended the Kuruma Community meeting in Sangareddy on Sunday.

After laying a foundation for a Kuruma Community building at Mamidipally near Sangareddy, Harish Rao said the State government had allotted two acres of land where a hostel for Kuruma Community students and community building would be built by spending Rs.2 crore. The government would build Kuruma Community buildings by allotting lands in Siddipet and Sangareddy districts as well, he said, adding that the Chief Minister had allotted land and funds for building a state-level community hall for Kurumas in Kokapet as well.

Rao also unveiled a bronze statue of Doddi Komaraiah in Sangareddy town. Recalling the sacrifices of Komaraiah, the Minister said he was a source of inspiration for the Chief Minister for leading the second phase of the Telangana movement successfully.

MPs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, BB Patil, MLAs Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Kranthi Kiran, K Manik Rao, MLC Yegge Mallesham, Kuruma community leaders Pushpa Nagesh and others were present.