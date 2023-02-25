| Harish Rao Asks Parents To Keep Class 10 Students Away From Phone Tv

Harish Rao asks parents to keep Class 10 students away from phone, TV

T Harish Rao called upon parents of Class 10 students to keep their wards away from smartphones and television sets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

File Photo

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon parents of Class 10 students to keep their wards away from smartphones and television sets until the board examinations were completed.

In a teleconference meeting with parents, headmasters of government high schools, MEOs, DEO and other officials on Saturday, the Minister suggested to them to wake the children up at 5 am every day to help them prepare for the board examinations.

Promising a case prize of Rs.10,000 to students who score a 10 GPA, Rao said the district should stand at the top again in the Class 10 examinations results this year, repeating last year’s performance.

He said Siddipet stood at the top in the State in class 10 examinations last year with a 97 percent pass percentage while the district came second with a 98 pass percentage in 2020-21.

Rao said the district administration was serving free breakfast and evening snacks to students attending special classes. To guide and inspire the parents, Harish Rao spoke to over 10,000 Class 10 parents over teleconference.

The Minister said he digital material was developed for students and that he would also reward teachers whose schools score 100 percent results in board examinations.