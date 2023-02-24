Siddipet will become industrial, agriculture hub: Harish Rao

T Harish Rao said Siddipet would emerge as an industrial and agriculture hub as many industries were coming forward to set up their units

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is laying a foundation for UBI-RSETI in Siddipet on Friday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Siddipet would emerge as an industrial and agriculture hub as many industries were coming forward to set up their units across the district.

The Minister said that beverages major Coca-Cola would set up a unit near Konda Pochamma Sagar shortly. The biggest food processing unit in South India would also come up at Wargal in the district.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation for the union Bank of India Rural Self Employment Training Institute (UBI-RSETI) in the 4th ward of Siddipet Municipality on Friday, the Minister said L&T and the National Academy of Construction (NAC) had already set up such training institutes in the town to upskill the youngsters and to meet the needs of industry.

A granite factory was coming up at Dacharam village in Bejjanki Mandal, while Malaysian-based DXN Industries had already set up a unit near Siddipet town a couple of years ago.

As a number of industries were looking to set up their units across the district, the Minister said the State government was simultaneously encouraging different institutes to open skill development institutes to enhance the skill base among youth.

The youth would be granted loans to set up their own units post-training at UBRSETI. He called upon the first batch of youngsters who were undergoing training now, to set up an example by setting up self-employment units.

Saying that the real satisfaction for an elected representative lay in guiding youngsters, the Minister appealed to elected representatives in the district to advise students to join skill development institutes.

The Minister also asked union Bank officials to open a regional bank in Siddipet as banks in the district were doing good business.

Pointing out that the SBI and APGVB had already set up regional banks, he said 140 branches of different banks in the district were having a turnover of Rs.11,000 crore per annum. He said the bank street in the town had 30 branches of different banks.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Municipal Chairperson K Manjula, Lead Bank Manager Satyajit, Siddipet union Bank Manager Sathyam and others were present.